Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, a former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), says there is the need for Nigerians to imbibe the culture of creativity and skill development to curb unemployment and address poverty in Nigeria. Ohuabunwa said this at the inauguration, unveiling of a political platform, “The New Nigeria (NNG)”, its logo and interaction with the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ).on Wednesday in Abuja. The inauguration was part of Ohuabunwa’s effort to further his presidential ambition come 2023.

He described cultural creativity and skill development as the most potent instrument for poverty reduction and tackling unemployment in the nation. The convener said that in the highly competitive world, the success of the economy of a nation depended increasingly on the ability to create and innovate. Ohuabunwa said the group was poised to work with relevant stakeholders to raise productivity and increase the Gross National Productivity with an effort to improve prosperity and drive down poverty. “We are looking for creative and innovative Nigerians with entrepreneurial mindsets ready to optimize the 4th Industrial Revolution and are determined to create a nation that works for all,’’ he said.

Ohuabunwa said that he was confident that President Muhammadu Buhari would bequeath a legacy of free and fair elections in Nigerians at the end of his tenure.

He said he believed that Buhari would sign the Electoral Reforms Bill being considered by the National Assembly into law.

“I am not trusting in Buhari to do the electoral reforms, I don’t put my trust in any human being because remember the Bible said, how miserable for anybody that trusts in the arm of flesh.

“What I have said is that from what I have seen in the last two elections, I am not talking about an electoral law or no electoral law.

“We don’t need any electoral law to conduct a free and fair election, it is for us to determine to have a free and fair election and this can happen in favour of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Ohuabunwa also advocated for the need to bring morality into politics as the panacea to insecurity, corruption, unemployment and economic problems confronting the nation.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NUJ in FCT, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the union was partnering with the group to perform its function to hold leaders accountable on their promise. (NAN)