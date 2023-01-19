By Zika Bobby

A Pan-Northern group, Arewa Democratic Watch (ADW) has called on voters in the region not to vote for the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

According to the group, the former Lagos State governor had in the past demonstrated his disdain to the region, saying his current efforts to woo the region for votes seems very hypocritical.

The position of ADW was contained in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Mallam Ali Komo Musa on Wednesday in Kaduna, saying voters in the North need to be wary because of some anti-North sentiments that Tinubu had espoused in the past.

“I am using the opportunity provided by this statement to draw the attention of Northerners to their responsibilities ahead of the forthcoming general election scheduled to commence next month.

“The call has become so pertinent and auspicious at this time to enable us as a people to make the right and informed choice that would eventually serve our interest in the long run,” Musa wrote.

He said Tinubu had in the past been at the vanguard of championing agitations that are against the region in the past, saying electing him would spell doom for the North.

“How do you want us in the North to trust someone who had in the past been calling for Resource Control and True Federalism? Don’t forget that he once granted an interview where he said that he didn’t believe in Nigeria,” he said.

The group also faulted the campaign style of Tinubu which he stated is not grassroots based, adding that rather than wooing key leaders in the North, Tinubu has been relying on governors to win.