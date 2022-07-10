From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W) has called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to urgently put an end to the menace of multiple task force operating in the name of the state government.

AYF-W which is the apex socio-political youth body in Delta North Senatorial District (Anioma), claimed that the task force operatives who are enforcing the state government orders on traffic regulations or revenue/tax collections, have become a torn in the flesh of residents especially in Asaba, the state capital.

National publicity of the group, Elvis Ekwukwo said AYF-W has become inundated with daily complaints from members of the public about the unacceptable level of high handedness, gangsterism and molestation allegedly by the different task force teams.

Ekwukwo in a statement said the operatives wear vests with Delta State Government clearly crested on it, noting that their activities were not only provocative but embarrassing to the state as they deploy acts of thuggery, intimidation, harassment and at times, physical assault to enforce their mandate.

“It is on record without any fear of contradiction that activities of members of these task forces operating in the state times without number have led to several accidents that left their victims injured and properties destroyed.

“Last Friday, a number of persons were rushed to the hospitals as a fall out of the accident along Asaba-Agbor road, Asaba, caused by the overzealousness and criminal approach of executing task force mandate.

“AYF-W without any reservations, is totally disappointed and demands that Delta State Government, especially the ministries and agencies where these task force are detailed from to take decisive actions to put an end to the daily ugly reports of unleashing terror on Deltans and other dwellers of the state as their activities have reached a completely unacceptable point.

“While it is the responsibility of Delta State Government like every other responsible governments across the federation to improve its financial base through internally generated revenues, it smacks of shear irresponsibility for such activities targeted at raising these funds to be put in hands of those wittingly or unwittingly putting the lives and properties of Deltans and other dwellers in the state in danger through reckless acts and with impunity.

“We are therefore, seizing this opportunity to call on the Delta State Government led by His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to as matter of urgent public concern look into the activities of all Delta State Government Taskforce teams and ensure that they carry out their mandates with human face, decorum and regard for the fundamental human rights of Deltans.

“The deployment of nefarious means, trampling on peoples rights while wearing the Delta State government toga puts the state in bad light and this must stop,” he stated.