From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign has called on the Rivers State Police Command to investigate the circumstance that led to the death of a female tenant, Uchechi, in Port Harcourt.

The victim, who was popularly known as ‘Oyibo’, died at a compound located in Woke street off Chirubim Road, Mile 3 Diobu, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that Uchechi was found dead by her co-tenants in her apartment after her male lover living with her ‘disappeared’ with their two-year-old daugther.

A lawyer with the human rights advocacy group, Festus Bonwin, said the sudden disappearance of the man who was living with the victim, was suspicious and, therefore, should be investigated by security agencies.

Bonwin called for transfer of the case file to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation which should include autopsy.

He equally urged the co-tenants of ‘Oyibo’ and other citizens to give the Police useful information that could lead to the arrest of the male lover who fled with the two year old child, even as he expressed concern on the safety of the child.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker of the compound who gave his name as Chinonye Anurum, told journalists that people suspected that the male lover had killed her, because he ran away with their two-year-old child before other tenants in the compound discovered that the lady is dead.

Anurum explained that from information available to him, the male lover last Monday, went to the Mile 3 Market to inform a female friend of the deceased that it was like her friend ‘Oyibo’ was died.

He disclosed that it was the deceased’s female friend who came to inform the tenants in the compound what the fleeing lover of ‘Oyibo’ had told her.

The caretaker disclosed that the matter was reported to the Nkpolu Police Division Mile 3 Diobu.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased and the fleeing male lover are from Imo State.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary.