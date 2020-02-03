A group of concerned Imo people has petitioned security agencies to arrest and prosecute the former Secretary to the Imo State government, Uche Onyeagocha, for inciting the public against the state government and fanning zonal sentiments to cause dissatisfaction in the state.

The group, Imo Democracy Alliance(IDA) in a statement by its President, Kingsley Obiajuru,said it was regrettable that Onyeagocha was allowed to be openly and freely inciting the public against the government of Governor Uzodimma.

Onyeagocha last Thursday led a group of protesters around some parts of Owerri to protest the Supreme Court judgment which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo and declared Hope Uzodimma as duly elected governor.

But the democracy group angered by Onyeagocha’s public disdain for the law and the open incitement of Imo people against the state government, said his actions were informed by a zonal agenda to cause dissatisfaction in the state.

“We know that Onyeagocha has always been a myopic zonal irredentist and a reckless, lawless, misguided anarchist who has refused to get over the sacking of Ihedioha,who appointed him SGI, by the Supreme court. But we had expected that even at that, he will, as a lawyer, respect the rule of law and the judiciary,” the said.