Sunday Ani

A non-governmental organisation, Prince DecsonSavechild Life Foundation (PDLF), has appealed to the Senate to revisit the recent police reform bill passed into law, which prescribed two years imprisonment or N5million fine for police officers or anybody found guilty of extra-judicial killing, describing the punishment as too light.

PDLF president, Eustace Njoku, said the punishment is too light compared to the life of an innocent Nigerian that is callously cut short by such officer.

He wondered if the Nigerian judicial system is tacitly supporting extra-judicial killing.

He said: “It really beats my imagination that most times it looks as if our legal system and process promotes and encourages crimes. That is why nothing is working because people think or feel they can do anything and get away with it.

“I, therefore, wish to appeal to the Senate to revisit that bill and do justice to it. Death sentence or life imprisonment should be the penalty for any police officer that kills an innocent citizen in cold bold.”

He also commended the Nigerian Police Force for being able to arrest the police officers that shot a lady somewhere at Ojo Road, in Ajegunle area of Lagos State recently.

He equally lamented that no kind of compensation was paid to the family of the deceased. He said: “My concern is that nothing was said about compensating the family of the deceased as well as the victim that was hospitalised.”