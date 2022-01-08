From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A group, Sokoto East Progressive Youths Forum has urged Sokoto political leaders not to politicize insecurity challenges in the state.

The Coordinator of the Forum, Sanusi Sidi at a press briefing held in Sokoto noted that, the call became neccessary in view of some political leaders’ actions to leverage on the insecurity menace in the senatorial zone.

The Forum frowned at the recent appeal fund for the people of eastern Sokoto describing it as parade of colony of scavengers ready to feed from on the expense of poor internally displaced persons, widows and orphans.

The Coordinator said the ill attempt to use the zone as a tool to garner political chances will failed as they have never shown any sympathy of whatever kind through provisions of relief materials to the victims of the security menace.

The Forum therefore called on the general public and the people of the entire zone to desist from associating themselves with opportunists scavenging on the challenges affecting the eastern Sokoto State.