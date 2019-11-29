Suleja Ambassadors, a community based organisation, has called for a special allocation to Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state.

The group’s president, Mr Ibrahim Bako, said this would justify the huge revenue generated in the area as well as improve the living standard of the people.

He added that such allocations should be used in executing special projects in areas such as water, health, education and roads among others.

“Having deliberated upon the pressing issues that have lingered for a long period, we have resolved to address it in order to drive home the plight of our people as it concerns our dear state.

“We note the many economic benefits that Niger State derives from Suleja, it is with the highest sense of humility and duty that we as Ambassadors of Suleja urge the government to turn the light towards our direction,” he said.

Bako mentioned immediate and short term demands of the people to include- relocation of the headquarters and offices of both the Niger State Board of Internal Revenue and Niger State Geographic Information Systems to Suleja.

The establishment of a radio and television booster station in the area; suspension of any further layout in Suleja and the provision of adequate facilities in the existing layout schemes.

Others are the completion of the Suleja International Market and Bus Terminal located at Suleja Barracks and standardisation of the Abdullahi Kure Abattoir with modern equipment and water supply.

He also called for the renovation and upgrade of the Suleiman Barau Technical School, Suleja Government Secondary School and facilities to improve the security of lives and property in the area.

For long term demands, the group’s president listed the construction of a modern specialist hospital, Niger State Civil Service College and Institute for Culture, Tourism and Hospitality in Suleja.

Others he said are the upgrade of Gurara Water Falls to an international tourist centre with 5-star accommodation for relaxation and training; and the creation of Suleja Development Authority to ensure all demands are met.

Bako also called for more political appointments for indigenes of Suleja as well as employment of youths into the State Service. (NAN)