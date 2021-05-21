By Paul Erewuba

A group, under the auspices of Volunteers for Asiwaju, has called on former Lagos State Governor, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to vie for the presidential election come 2023.

The group said it will fully support Tunubu if he decides to contest for president in 2023.

Speaking, yesterday, in Lagos, during a press conference/launch of the group, the Director General ‘Asiwaju Volunteers Solution 2023, Hon. Abiodun Ogidan, who said the support was in ‘national interest’, explained that the choice of Tinubu was premised on the sterling records of his achievements, especially in the areas of human development and democracy.

He said that Tinubu believes in a democratic, peaceful and united Nigeria, adding that he is capable of bringing Nigeria out of the woods.

Asked about the agitation of South East for the presidency vis-a-vis the group’s position, Ogidan explained that they are only calling on Asiwaju to contest, but would support any candidate the party presents at the end of the day.