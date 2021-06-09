A socio-cultural association for Igbomina people, Orisun Igbomina, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Kwara to embrace unity and harmony to ensure the party remains in power in the state.

President General of the group, Gbenga Awoyale, who stated this, said anything short of this may result in election loss and would allow former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, bounce back as political godfather.

“Such a development would mean energies and efforts committed to ousting him would amount to a waste of time and resources.”

Awoyale, therefore, urged leaders of the party to come together and launch the right strategy ahead of the next general election, submitting that only the party unity can guarantee election victory for the APC.

“A key fact about our political party system is that everything centres on votes. If voters do not show up to vote for our candidates on election day, what becomes of us?

“And it is only when there is party unity that we can talk about necessary things that should be done to outrun the opposition. We tried for years before eventually ousting Saraki, if we are busy fighting each other he may return while we allow ourselves to get distracted,” he said.

The group leader, who commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s infrastructure development efforts added that the governor has scored impressive record in his first two years in office and urged him to sustain the efforts and ensure he remains in the good books of the people.

“There is no local government in Kwara State that the governor has not carried out one project or the other, he has not opted for the idea of concentrating projects on one location. Everybody has felt it. We commend him and what he needs to do is to sustain efforts to take Kwara to greater heights.

“I want to urge you all to continue to support him. I am also using this medium to send a message of congratulations to him on the second anniversary of his administration,” he said.

The ninth National Assembly and Kwara State House of Assembly, federal lawmakers from Kwara State lawmaker, however, got low marks.