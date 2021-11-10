From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP Renaissance Movement, has called on Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State to run for president in 2023.

The movement, mostly made up of serving members of Cross River State House of Assembly and immediate past commissioners who refused to defect with Governor Ben Ayade to All Progressives Congress (APC), maintained that Nigeria is in dire strait and needs somebody like Wike with vision and mission to turn the economy around.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Calabar, one of the leaders of the group, Gab Odu Oji, said the country needs total revival in all sectors and that Wike has character and content and the Rivers State governor possesses these qualities.

Oji said: “The movement notes that Nigeria is in dire need of a leader to drive prosperity to the people. Wike is a nationalist who believes in the unity of Nigeria and this was demonstrated during the inferno at Sokoto.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“This is the worst time and we have had recessions and this is what zoning had done to this country. So, we are out to right these wrongs by bringing Wike as the saviour we are looking for to salvage us.”

Speaking on zoning, Moses Onor said: “Stakeholders of the party met and threw away zoning so this is the position of the party and we stand by it.”

He said the PDP Renaissance Movement is interested in a man who has character and content and the Rivers State governor has the qualities.

On his part, Asu Okang said there are a lot of wrongs going on in the country which is why the PDP Renaissance Movement is out to address by mobilising across the country men of like minds for Governor Wike.

He said the movement is standing by the people at this time because nothing is enticing about the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .