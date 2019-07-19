Olajiire Ishola

An all-women inclusive human rights group, “Standup for Women Society” has called on women to wake up from their slumber and fight for their rights in a friendly manner.

The group made the call during the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter of the group.

President and founder of the group, Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, said the event was a starting point for the development of the society, which aims on excellence platform prepared to drive women issues to greater heights that the women deserve to occupy as endowed by God.

She said: “Our Standup for Women Society is solely women’s affairs, aiming at promoting, updating and upgrading women in Nigeria. The fact remains that women are the engine room of families. Therefore, women serve as a nurse, teacher, trainer, character builder and moulder, preacher, moderator, promoter, cook and prayer warrior.”

Ijadele-Adetona said the group would be the bedrock as well as mouthpiece for Nigeria women.

Elaborating further, she said the group was formed to galvanise support and draw attention to total development of women; to involve women in policy-making and also full participation in governance at every level and give responsibilities, roles and voice to the women at all levels, including local, state and national; play active roles as forum to liberate and actualise the rights of women; to fill the missing gap for active grassroots-based forum for women and voice to the women at all levels.