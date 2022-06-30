The Centre for Peace Advocacy and Sustainable Development (CEPASD),a Non-Governmental Organisation and Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN ) on Wednesday urged the youth to shun Electoral Violence.

The Convener of the programme ,Mr. Igweshi Augustine who is also the Executive Director CENTER for Peace Advocacy and Sustainable Development CEPASD said this at a webinar on Youth Voices Against Electoral Violence’

Rev. John Joseph Hayab.Country Director, Global Peace Foundation, in his address called on the youth to shun electoral apathy and embrace peace in choosing right leaders at the forthcoming elections.

Hayab said the foundation would work closely with CEPASD for proper sensitization and awareness campaign towards a peaceful electoral process before, during and after elections

“As part of our plans and line up of activities on sensitising the youths,we will be going to motor parks and places where youths can be reached to sensitise them on the importance of having a peaceful election.

Sheikh Haliru- Maraya, a facilitator, who spoke on the topic: Youth Voices Against Electoral Violence, described electoral violence as the greatest lingering obstacle to democratic rule in NIgeria and sub-sahara countries.

He noted that causes of electoral violence were illiteracy, ethnicity, impunity, unemployment,among others, stressing that they could be solved by education, employment, fight against impunity and establishment of court for electoral offences.

Mr Moses Abolade, Executive Director Peace Education and Practice Network, while speaking on the role of Youth in curbing Electoral Violence, said youth should know that their vote was their power and their right.

“Before election, youth should get involved through observation, working with INEC, having a sound judgement in selecting leaders, be objective in their decisions and be innovative

“They should think outside the box and organise creative programmes, concert, explore talents, skills, and also poetry in engaging members of the public especially the youths in the electoral processes.

Mrs Christie George ,a facilitator, ,who spoke on curbing misinformation and Disinformation, cautioned the youth against spreading of fake news stressing that there was a need to come together to educate and disseminate the right information

The highlight of the event was the launching of the online awareness and sensitization campaign to curb Electoral Violence ahead of 2023 general elections

Mr. Igweshi Augustine , Co-ordinator,CEPASD,in his closing remarks urged everyone to commit to a Peaceful Election and asked other organisation and individuals to join the campaign for peaceful election in 2023(NAN)