A group, Anambra State grassroots Political Mobilisers, has resolved to fully support the candidacy of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Obinna Uzor, and ensure victory at the governorship election on Nov 6th.

Founder and convener of the group, Mr Sunday Okafor made this known to newsmen, yesterday, during the group’s meeting in Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka local government area of the state.

Speaking during the gathering, Mr Okafor said the group which has been in existence for over 10 years has finally resolved to put up all possible assistance to Dr Obinna Uzor in order to ensure his victory at the election.

“The three coordinators we have -Anambra South, North, Central and State Executives have met to agree to work with the social democratic party to ensure the success of Obinna Uzor in Nov 6 governoship polls”, he said. .

According to Okoye, the group has deep rooted members at the grassroots and have unanimously keyed in to the plan. He described Dr Uzor as a selfless humanitarian who also sees all as equal having rendered his support to building churches in most communities, donation of classrooms blocks, hostels, rehabilitation of Onitsha prisons among others.

Also speaking, deputy state coordinator of the group, Evangelist George Nnodu, said all various structures have collapsed in order to synergize for the SDP candidate. His selfless services to humanity, he said, is second to none, adding those are the more reasons why members of the group have decided to throw their support for his victory.

Also, Comr Ikeogu from Orumba South local government who is a grassroots organiser said that despite lots of heavy weight contenders in the guber polls, Dr Obinna Uzor has portrayed abilities of good governance, integrity and service delivery which are the aims of the group.

He noted that the group has resolved that Dr Uzor was the best to rescue Anambra from mala-administration and bad governance which have ravaged the state.

