Magnus Eze, Enugu

Bothered by the poor representation of Igbo at various decision-making organs of government, a new Igbo socio-political group, Ndi-Igbo United Forum (NUF) Worldwide, has vowed to work hard to change the narrative.

Acting President-General of NUF, Godson Ezenagu, said the new platform was established to unite Nigerians of Igbo extraction under one umbrella to chat the course of getting what is due to Igbo in the country.

Ezenagu who briefed newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, at the end of their general meeting, said the group would be non-violent and non-confrontational in its approach.

“We are currently nowhere in the scheme of affairs, in the country. We are not the president or vice president; we are not in the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS), we are not the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and we have no representative in the security council.

“The NUF Worldwide came about because of the vacuum that followed unending disunity and lack of coherence among Ndigbo. Nature abhors vacuum and we have come to fill the vacuum, to bridge the gap and reconnect the string that had bound us together, through mediation, advocacy and appeals

“We have come to unite Ndigbo under one umbrella of unity, to enable us to fight for what is due to us in this country, together, as a people.