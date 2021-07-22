A group, Anambra State Association of Registered Voters (ASARVOTE), has vowed to mobilize and vote only for a candidate among the political parties who commits to the conduct of local government election in the state without delay after swearing in as Governor.

The group, an umbrella body of non-party affiliated Registered Voters in Anambra State at the end of its 10th General Conference held in Onitsha yesterday said the non-conduct of Local Government election in Anambra State since the past 22 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, especially during the 16 years of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) administration would be a major issue to be considered by Registered Voters in the Anambra State Governorship election campaigns that is about to begin .

In a communiqué signed by ASARVOTE President, Dr Jezie Ekejiuba, a legal practitioner and Secretary, Hon. Sylvester Odife Jnr, the group vowed to support and deliver a governorship Candidate that agrees with ASARVOTE to use his/her position as elected Governor of Anambra State to conduct free and fair Local Government election in Anambra State, including giving all the participating political parties equal level playing field during his tenure of office.

The group called for issue based campaigns among the contestants and also disclosed its commencement of voter education campaigns leading to mass participation in the ongoing voter registration exercise and voting on the Election Day.

“We call on all the non-party affiliated Registered Voters in Anambra State to take their destiny in their own hands by joining our fold in sensitizing the good people of Anambra State through voter education campaigns to come out en masse to register in the ongoing Voter Registration exercise and equally join us to come out en masse during the governorship election proper on November 6,2021 to elect a good governor for our dear state.

