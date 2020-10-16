A faith-based non-governmental organization (NGO), Arise Women, is set to organise a walk for women to physically and emotionally stay fit for the challenges of life today.

At Four Points, by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, the founder of the Arise Women, and the Arise Women Mobile Clinics, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, stated that the walk was geared towards reducing the number of women that die daily of common health issues due to sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical exercise and regular health checks.

“The theme for this year’s walk is “Staying Alive”. We are encouraging people to rise above the setbacks and disappointments of the current times, to push forward and achieve their dreams. This theme is timely because too many persons according to statistics presented by health experts, die daily of common health issues due to lack of physical exercise and regular health checks,” she said.

According to her, the NGO shall again embark on its annual walk, which commences at 7:00 am on Saturday, October 17, in over 50 clusters across Nigeria, London, the United States of America, Canada, and various isolation centres. Each cluster will have a minimum of 25 persons including celebrities, influencers and champions.

“Amongt those who have signed on to participate in the walk are Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, Daniel Amokachi, DJ Xclusive, and Peter Rufai.

“The Arise Walk for Life will precede the annual Arise conference, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 31. The conference promises to be a confluence of inspiration and hope as it will be graced by serving and former first ladies, wives of federal and state legislators, captains of industries, international guests, and technocrats who will share from their wealth of empirical wisdom,” she said.