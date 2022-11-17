From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A pressure group, Nigerian Democratic Vanguard (NDV), has called on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to direct the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to suspend all its campaign activities until the allegations of drug peddling against its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are cleared.

NDV is a national civil society mobilizing for the emergence of good governance in Nigeria.

During the week, documents circulated in public space allegedly from the United States of America District Court in Chicago, indicting Bola Ahmed Tinubu for drug trafficking and money laundering.

The court papers revealed that Bola Tinubu was the owner of ten bank accounts used in the drug trade and he was in business with another very well-known Nigerian drug trafficker, Adegboyega Mueez Akande. Now the upshot, Bola.

The documents however did not show that Tinubu was put on trial or that he had dealings with drug trafficking rings. The documents also showed the case was concluded about 30 years ago.

But responding to development, the APC presidential candidate who denied the allegations has vowed to sue some media organisations, over alleged fake news and character assassination.

Tinubu, through the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement via his Facebook page, accused the media organisations of assassinating his character over an alleged drug trafficking case previously treated in the United States.

Regardless, the group in a statement by its National Coordinator, Egnr John Ayogu, has called on the AGF to “immediately mobilize Nigerian policymakers to prevail on the ruling party to stop all campaign activities pending on the ratification of the status of drug allegation peddle against their presidential candidate Ahmed Tinubu.”

Meantime, the group has further appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to confer a national merit award on Reno Omokiri, “for voluntarily going to Chicago to get the truth about the matter which remains an embarrassment to Nigeria as a country.

“Reno Omokiri revelations have saved enough resources for Nigeria’s judiciary, and Independent Electoral Commission who could have spent millions in search of relevant information. The INEC has

been equally assisted to quicken their decision towards disqualifying candidates allegedly linked to drug trafficking.

“Nigeria cannot afford to have a president linked to drugs, this will tannish the laudable effort of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and negatively affect the image of Nigeria.

The national coordinator further appealed to Nigerian not to succumb to another second’s slavery as doing so may be a political sin, that cannot be forgiven,” the statement reads.