The President Muhammad Buhari has been urged to implement projects related to climate change in the country. Making the appeal, Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), a non- governmental organisation (NGO), urged the President to do well and intensify the implementation of climate-oriented projects and programmes to protect the people.

The NGO stressing how non completion of such projects has effected the real estate and the property market in the country. The group said that certainly, the ball is being passed to Fiji this year at a very critical time. But we very much appreciate the way that ball has been positioned to give us the best opportunity to kick it forward ourselves.

They noted, as incoming President, I very much appreciate the assistance of the Moroccans to this point and their pledge to continue to support us, just as we will assist Poland when the time comes for us to do so in 2018. “Germany’s gesture to facilitate COP23 to be held here in Bonn has enabled Fiji to become the first Small Island Developing State to assume the Presidency of this very important process which encompasses the formal negotiations and the partnerships for action.

“By extending a hand of friendship to Fijians and Pacific Islanders, Germany is empowering us and giving us a voice that we would never have had without that assistance. And we look forward very much to working together in a spirit of friendship and collaboration to make COP23 Fiji Bonn an unqualified success.

“As incoming COP President, I will be relying a great deal on my team, and especially Ambassador Shameem-Khan, I see myself more as the team captain, leading from the front, giving encouragement and persuasion where it’s needed. And fulfilling my promise to bring the non-state actors closer to this process by not only spending a great deal of time here in what we are calling the Bula Zone, but over in the Bonn Zone down the road. Because I am convinced that pursuing an inclusive process that ultimately involves every global citizen is the best way – the only way – to move our collective agenda forward.