From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A group, Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC), has expressed shock at avalanche of criticisms trailing the July 2021 terminal date for the completion of ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group, in a statement yesterday by its President, Mr. Aniefiok Obot and Secretary, John Jumbo, said those who had resorted to blackmail against the terminal date were in a sense, standing against the progress of the region.

“In turning a blind eye to the promises that this programme holds for the economic and social emancipation of this region, all critics and vested interests stultifying the growth of the region have failed to acknowledge the gains it has thrown up since inception by the Federal Government.

“By resorting to spurious blackmail of its duration, this circle of beneficiaries elites that have abandoned various contracts amounting to trillions of naira for years on end have stood the ordinary people of the region on their heads, even by contrasting sharply with facts on ground during the visible lifetime of the exercise to which all are testifiers. What do you make of a scheme whose performance index in terms of return to site deliveries almost halves the statutory allocation to her supervising MDA within this period of its placement.”

The group said the sustained opposition to the forensic audit was proof that Nigerians and indeed the Niger Deltans were the greatest enemies of their development.

“But we cannot continue down this horrible slope for much longer.”