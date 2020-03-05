Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A civil rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has called for the sack of network managers of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in Ogbaru, Onitsha and Ogidi for plunging residents into darkness for over 30 days.

Intersociety in a statement in Onitsha, yesterday, by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Chinwe Umeche and Samuel Kamanyaoku, described the network managers as sadists saying they must not go unpunished for keeping over 700, 000 residents, 10,000 family heads and 20,000 electricity consuming, including business outlets in darkness for 30 days .

The group said it lost an estimated N10billion due to the blackout, and linked the losses to include capital and profits in businesses, water supply, healthcare, sewage and waste management and general environmental pollution and degradation.

They noted that people living with visibility, respiratory and sound challenges were also affected following increased noise and air pollution occasioned by rapid injection into the air of generator fumes and noises. “First were the residents under “11KV” line. They were plunged into total (24hours) blackout for 22 days and it was only when information got to the three EEDC districts over the imminence of mass protests that the host, the Ogbaru EEDC reached out to its Enugu Public Affairs Department and got same to issue a belated statement accusing Julius Berger Company of “severing the “11KV” line supplying power to its customers”.