The National Association of the Blind, FCT chapter, on Monday urged the Federal Government to establish the National Disability Commission as prescribed by the law.

The FCT Chairman of the group, Mr Obinna Ekujureonye, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Ekujureonye said that aside from driving the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Act, the commission would also help to foster better enforcement and implementation of the law.

According to him, the Act has provisions for the full integration of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into the society.

“The commission should have the responsibility of providing welfare, education and development for the otherwise vulnerable group.

“The commission is the most integral part of the law that will boost and give PWDs a sense of belonging in the country,’’ he said.

Ekujureonye tasked the government to live up to the expectations of PWDs in the country by implementing the law to enhance their lives.

He said that what PWDs needed was equity, not equality, adding that the non-implementation of the law was an impediment against the full integration of PWDs into society.

He appealed to Nigerians to develop a healthy attitude toward PWDs and learn to cohabit with them.

He also appealed to the media to always use the appropriate terminologies to depict the plight of PWDs in their reportage and news analyses.

Mr Theophilus Odandwu, Programme Officer, Disability Right Funds, appealed to Nigerians to help reduce the burden of PWDs by creating a barrier-free and accommodating society for PWDs.

He said that disabilities would not manifest, “if the society is accommodating.

“Rather, disabilities become obvious when the society has numerous infrastructural, cultural, social and economic barriers.”

Odandwu urged the government and Nigerians to create an inclusive economic plan that would factor PWDs into government plans, strategies and policies. (NAN)