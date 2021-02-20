From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A group, Movement for Election of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction, yesterday appealed to the former Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, to contest in the 2023 presidential race.

The group also reiterated its earlier appeal to all political parties in the country to zone their presidential ticket to the South East in the spirit of justice, equity, morality and good conscience.

National convener of the group, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, said their appeal to Obi to join the race was based on his track record in governance when he was the governor of Anambra State.

Ezekwueme in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu said that the request was also based on the national acceptance of Obi due to his prudent management of public funds and selfless service to various sectors of the economy irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.

His words: “Obi changed politics from transactional to transformational and attuned himself to a servant leader to the people. It is pertinent to note that Obi is not only honest and transparent, but he is also humble, selfless and fanatical when it comes to the welfare of the citizenry.

“It is on record that his renovation of schools, hospitals, empowerment of children, youths and widows stand out in Anambra to date. Obi is the person Nigerians need as their president in order to actualise the Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations.”