From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A pressure group, Movement for Election of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction, has appealed to the vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, to run in the 2023 presidential race.

The group has also reiterated its earlier appeal to all political parties in the country to zone their presidential ticket to the South-East in the spirit of justice, equity, morality and good conscience.

The National Convener of the group, Vincent Ezekwueme, said their appeal to Obi to join the race was based on the former Governor of Anambra state’s track record in governance.

Ezekwueme in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu said that the request was also based on national acceptance of Obi due to his prudent management of public funds and selfless service to various sectors of the economy irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.

According to him, ‘Obi changed politics from transactional to transformational; and attuned himself to a servant leader to the people. It is pertinent to note that Obi is not only honest and transparent but also humble, selfless and fanatic when it comes to the welfare of the citizenry.

‘It is on record that his renovation of schools, hospitals, empowerment of children, youths and widows stands out in Anambra till date. Obi is the person Nigerians need as their president in order to actualise Nigerian of our dreams, hopes and aspirations.’

Speaking on the need for the political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South-East, Ezekwueme said: ‘It will be in the best interest of the nation to reenact the 1999 scenario in which the presidency was ceded to the South-West to pacify them over the annulment of June 12 Presidential Election.’