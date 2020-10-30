Chukwudi Nweje

A coalition of civil society groups under the banner of Yoruba Summit Group (YSG), has called for a referendum on Nigeria’s continued existence.

It said a plebiscite similar to the one organised in 1961 to decide whether Northern Cameroon and Southern Cameroon should be one country should be organised to decide the future of Nigeria.

It also called on all Yoruba across the six South-West states and Yoruba communities in Kogi, Kwara, Edo and parts of Delta State to be organised in pursuit of their political identity and socio-economic economic welfare.

YSG made the declaration in a communique at the end of its meeting on Wednesday signed by Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo.

The group said it supported the position of Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Murtala Aliyu, who in a recent interview said the north was not afraid of restructuring, but preferred a referendum to determine Nigeria’s continued existence.

“Notwithstanding any political labels, our quest is to think through and fashion out the pathway for the progress of our peoples at the homeland and across the world. As a federation of all civil society groups, the Yoruba Summit Group has now decided to expand its reach and focus to align with all current and past political office holders, religion and traditional leaders, professionals, businesses, academia, retired military and paramilitary officers, being representatives of the six territorial states plus, nominees from Yoruba communities in Kogi, Kwara, Edo and the Yoruba part of Delta States.

“The YSG has now set for itself the historic objective of undertaking the redesigning and re-configuration of our political space towards the building of an egalitarian society that guarantees freedom and abundance for all, inclusive of the unborn.

“In order to demonstrate our resolve to do right and the best for our nation, the instruments and processes for realising these objectives would be rolled out soon. A viable and proper leadership recruitment template besides the periodic distribution of money at election period would be developed.