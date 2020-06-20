Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Director of Centre for Human Rights and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons, John Tsok has urged Attorney General in states of the federation to facilitate the domestication of Federal gender-based laws in their various States to eliminate the alarming prevalence of rape.

Tsok in a press statement in Jos said the Center wants the states to domesticate the violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 (VAPPA) whose provisions with regard to the offence of rape are border.

The statement reads: “The Centre for Human Rights and prevention of Trafficking in Persons has urged Attorney General in States of the federation to facilitate the domestication of Federal gender-based laws in their various States in order to eliminate the alarming prevalence of rape.

“In particular, the Centre wants the states to domesticate the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 whose provisions with regard to the offence of rape are border on scope and have greater capacity to penalize the offence than state penal laws.

“It states further that under VAPPA, the rape victim I awarded compensation even as the Act mandates the establishment of a sex offender register to shame and keep track of such offenders.”

Tsok called on the state governments that are yet to domesticate the Child Right Act to do so urgently in order to guarantee protection for the child from rape and other violations of their rights.

He described nas worrisome cases of incest, defilement other little and innocent children and the report that only 717 cases of rape were reported to the police which do not include unreported one’s.

The centre advised that in order to minimize the crime, Governments should use appropriate laws to ban the sale of sex enhancing drugs and substances which are hawked openly on the streets.

While urging families to stop settling or negotiating rape cases, being a crime against the state, the Center called on the National Assembly to speedy up action on the sexual offences Amendment bill currently before it.