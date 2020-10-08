A socio political group, Ondo State Indigenes for Peaceful Co-existence has warned against violence and crisis in the election.

The group also condemned the violence and crisie that characterised electioneering campaign in the state.

The group in a statement issued by its coordinator, Mr Adebola Oni said: “it is pertinent to express our worries about the current happenings in Ondo State ahead of the gubernatorial election coming up

on October 10, 2020, especially the harassment of innocent citizens and oppressive obstructions causing unnecessary traffic jams.

“We have observed with shock and concern about series of dangerous attacks on campaign trains of opposition parties by suspected thugs in the entourage of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We had earlier noticed sparks of violence and attacks in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of the state in preparation for the local

councils polls, though with the belief that security agencies, particularly the police would check the activities of the miscreants before the governorship election.

“These miscreants are left untouched and have continued to perpetrate more dastardly acts across different local governments in the state unchecked”, he said.