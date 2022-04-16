From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A political pressure group under the aegis of Nsukka Forum for Fairness and Equity (NFFE) has cautioned some persons parading themselves as Nkanu People’s Assembly from making further unguarded utterances against the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Obetta O Obetta, and made available to newsmen, warned the Nkanu Assembly promoters not to misconstrue Governor Ugwuanyi’s peaceful disposition for cowardice.

He further cautioned that the subtle attempt to intimidate, blackmail and railroad his excellency into anointing their preferred candidate should be discontinued.

Obetta also reminded the Nkanu Assembly to understand that Enugu East comprise not just Nkanu indigenous people but also Isi-Uzo, Nike, Ngwo and many stranger elements who also have a stake in the peaceful and democratic development of the state.

According to the statement, ‘the Nkanu nation are not the only indigenes of Enugu East Senatorial District, and therefore, they should allow the governor the right to exercise his responsibilities, including exercising influence over who becomes his successor from Enugu East, in accordance with the zoning arrangement.

‘Nkanu nation’s desperation to produce the next governor of the state in line with the existing zoning has driven them into appropriating the powers of the Governor to anoint his successor. How can a group under the platform of the Nkanu People’s Assembly brag that nobody in the state including the Executive Governor, can decide the local government in Enugu East that will produce the next governor of the state.

‘Nkanu Peoples Assembly should stop the doublespeak. It is on record that all the stakeholders in Enugu State, including the Nkanu nation, unanimously agreed to support any aspirant that the Governor brings forward as his successor in line with the existing privilege accorded governors serving out their term to anoint their successor.

‘Chimaroke anointed Sulivan Chime from Enugu West and Chime succeeded Chimaroke. Sulivan Chime on completion of his tenure anointed Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from Enugu North Senatorial District and Ugwuanyi succeeded Chime. Now that he is rounding up his second term, it is normal that he should also be allowed to anoint his successor in line with this established tradition. Unfortunately, some people out of desperation are attempting to appropriate these powers,’ the group noted.

In a Public Announcement by Nkanu People’s Assembly, jointly signed by Igwe Abel Nwobodo, Prof Osita Nnamani Ogbu and three others, said: “the Nkanu People’s Assembly states that it is not the responsibility of Nsukka General Assembly or any other body outside Enugu East Zone to involve in micro zoning and decision of who becomes the next governor of Enugu State.

‘Each of the six Local Government Areas can exhibit why the Governor should come from the local government area. The six local governments can cooperate and agree on which local government areas to provide the next governor, This is nothing but expropriating the governor’s privileges and powers as already established in the state by his predecessors.’