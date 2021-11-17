Plateau United for Protection of Democracy (PUFPOD) has told former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan, to steer clear of plot to unseat the state House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Sandas.

The group, in a statement by Istifanus Abok, alleged Suswan has abandoned his constituency to wage a war against the government and people of the state.

“The people of Plateau State find the statement of Suswan on the floor of the National Assembly where he called on his colleagues to remove the elected speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, Sanda, as absurd, insensitive and bizarre, with intent to instigate hatred and crisis in the state.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The group wondered why a former governor and senator of neighbouring Benue State would postulate on Plateau affairs, without consulting with Hezekiah Dimka and Nora Dadu’ut, who are his colleagues, to get a balanced position of developments in their state.

“Is he the governor general of Benue and Plateau states?” We are surprised that Suswan who kept mute amid insecurity in his constituency, resulting in the gruesome murder of his brother and the attempted murder of Alfred Atera, chairman of Katsina-Ala council, has suddenly regained his voice to castigate Governor Simon Lalong over actions of an independent arm of government.”

The group advised Suswan to focus on delivering on electoral promises to his constituents and stop embarrassing the good people of Benue State who shared common heritage with their Plateau neighbours.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .