By Bolaji Okunola

A non-governmental group, Standup For Women Society (SWS), has appealed to Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and Lagos State First Lady, Ibironke Sanwo-Olu to champion its maiden conference tagged “ Women in Leadership”.

The group said the conference billed for June 16-18 at Pelican Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, would also be graced by Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana and rights activist, Aisha Yussuf.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, its convener, Deborah Adetona, said PDP presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu; Publisher of Punch Newspaper, Angela Imuwa Aboderin; General Overseer, Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry, Daniel Olukoya, and others would be honoured with awards at the event.

Adetona said the group was lunched in Ondo four years ago with a mission to empower women to power and other enviable post in the society.

“All is set to host women from the 36 states of the federation. Our objectives amongst others are to encourage women’s active participation in leadership and decision-making process.

“In addition, we are also established to promote women’s entrepreneurship as a catalyst for advancing women’s economic empowerment. Our initiatives had brought increase in women entrepreneur’s access to finance and digital technologies. If we strengthen women’s capabilities and their access to resources, the prospect of leadership roles will be within reach for many more women in our nation Nigeria,” Adetona said.

