By Lukman Olabiyi

A non governmental organisation (NGO), Cross River League of Good Governance (CRLGG), has written a petition to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, over alleged attempt by its officials to compromise the forthcoming Cross River North Senatorial bye-election.

The group, in the petition dated November 28, and signed by its president, Godwin Odu, and secretary, Effiong Bassey respectively, alleged that some top officials of the organization in the state, who are in the legal department, operation department, and Training unit had already collected bribe to compromise the bye – election.

The group claimed that officials on ground in Cross River State have obtained unassailable evidence against some INEC staff over their alleged plot to compromise.