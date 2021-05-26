GroupM SSA and WPP’s Choreograph announced today the expansion of proprietary Audience Origin data service into 12 markets in Africa, in response to a growing need from clients for better quality of data and insights around consumer attitudes, preferences and behaviour.

Audience Origin, formerly known as LIVEPanel, will be available in the following markets: Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda.

Audience Origin is an integral part of WPP’s newly-created Choreograph, a global data products and technology company operated by GroupM, purpose-built for an era that demands a new approach to data management, usage, and brand growth.

According to Federico de Nardis, GroupM Sub-Saharan Africa CEO: “Audience Origin provides an unprecedented depth of understanding of the human mindset, through a connected global data foundation that uses privacy-first data collection via our proprietary consumer survey. This is a great opportunity for our key clients to gain insights into the lesser researched African consumer segments.”

Ramona Daniel, Audience Origin Research Director, added: “The Audience Origin product is even more relevant and urgently needed in Africa, where in many markets advertisers have historically lacked robust and reliable consumer research data, that is not only local, but can be also aggregated for a global point of view”.

GroupM has had a strong and direct presence in all key markets in Africa for a long time and “by extending the Audience Origin offering to more markets, we empower our clients to be able to access locally-relevant, and actionable data. This ultimately helps them understand their consumers at an unprecedented level of depth, and as a result, run more impactful campaigns and grow their businesses” adds Seni Adetu, CEO GroupM Nigeria

About Audience Origin

Has a unique combination of panel-based data, digital data, and client data for deep audience understanding and activation.

Features a globally consistent Core Survey at its centre, which feeds global and local planning tools while delivering audience insights, including niche audiences.

Uses a scaled and flexible approach, allowing clients to access the data they need while also linking to their own data (whether it’s CRM, segment, journey, or tracking) via data fusions.

In addition to the 12 markets in Africa, Audience Origin is available in 60+ markets worldwide.

Created in collaboration with the world’s leading media agencies (Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker) and GroupM, Audience Origin allows access via agency planning tools and cross-tabulation platforms. “This launch will cover all major markets in Africa and is testament to the great commitment, focus and investment from GroupM and WPP on the continent” states Federico de Nardis, who chairs the GroupM Africa Steering Committee, that will harmonise processes across owned and affiliates offices by focusing the attention on three strategic pillars: people, data and technology.Grou