In a bid to make extricate women from the shackles of Socio- cultural limitations – careerwise, Inter -Bau Foundation, WichTech Industries Ltd, Perl GmbH, Women in infrastructure Community Africa (WICA), Nissi Group and others have called for deliberate involvement of women in the construction industry.

Speaking at the maiden launch recently in Lagos, the Chairman of Inter -Bau Foundation, Kenneth Onyema, said there are over 150 career & job opportunities in the aforementioned sector, therefore, affirmed that the fate of women does not end in the kitchen nor other meager and menial jobs but in other reputable jobs, supporting the notion which states that, “What a man can do, a woman can do better.”

At the tradeswomen career fair, Onyema said, in a bid to tackle high rate of unemployment among women, the Foundation kicked -off to train more than 4000 women annually, adding that the group aims to transform and equip a significant number of Nigerian youths economically.

According to him, women should stop seeing themselves as ‘good for only tailoring, catering and other minor jobs. He added that, the Foundation was partnering with some banks and other corporate bodies to train, empower and bankroll women in different craft.

He maintained that the organization has targeted 10,700 women to enroll into the construction industry, while 4000 projects had already been executed, other projects which has taken them to about 50 schools and 10 communities in Lagos are in the pipelines with optimism.

“Our four strategic objectives are to train and equip critical mass of Nigerian youths with practical skills for the construction sector; to reduce the high level of youths unemployment by linking them to jobs in construction sector; to engender the construction industry by building the capacities of women and girl child in the industry and to provide mentoring for leaadership and development opportunity for young people particulary young girls to build carrer in the construction sector.

Also Speaking, a representative from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Babajide Fadikpe, confirmed that about 2700 women have been trained and empowered in different crafts -Carpentering, Electricity, Tiling etc.

“We want to ensure gender balance because we know there is no limit to what a woman can do. So women should take up the challenge to do better, the willingness is what matters most,” he asseverated.

On his part, the executive director, of the foundation, Muyiwa Bolariwa, affirmed that its objectives were to reduce unemployment by 50 percent by training women in various crafts and helping to reach out to corporate organizations who can engage the trainees having been certified.

“We seek more young girls to take part in the construction training so that when they graduate they can take any job from the over 200 jobs available in the field. we will continue to work with other groups to increase awareness for women in construction,” he maintained.



