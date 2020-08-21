Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) and the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), yesterday, raised the alarm over alleged plot to destabilise the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with the aid of the National Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, CNM’s convener, Sabo Odeh, said these “agents of darkness” have finalised three mutineering strategies to dislodge President Buhari.

“The Coalition for Nigeria Movement is in receipt of this nefarious plot by the agents of destabilisation that are hell-bent on seeing to the disintegration of Nigeria at all cost and not minding whose ox is gored.

“This indeed calls for concern from all stakeholders in Nigeria towards addressing this significant threat against our nascent democracy. It, therefore, behoves on all Nigerians to rise in defence of the country by ensuring that the plot to disintegrate Nigeria fails.”

He claimed the first is to raise motions on the floor of the National Assembly that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians in the area of security.

CNM’s convener added that the legislators would then “make bogus claims that appointees of the president are corrupt to taint his anti-corruption crusade in fulfilment of the desires of their sponsors who among other are out to discredit the president.”

Odeh claimed that the final phase was a public instigation of youths across the country against the government citing untold hardship and insensitivity towards their plight as the reason.

He, however, charged patriots and all relevant security agencies to rise in defence of the country.

It warned NASS and its allies to retrace their steps and respect the people’s mandate given to President Buhari in 2019.

The coalition also advised Nigerians to learn from the Mali experience as those calling for mutiny in the military did not and would never mean well for democracy.

In a related development, YAF, at a rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, called for the rejection of alleged plan by some “disgruntled elements” to pull the South West region out of Nigeria.

It warned against the planned secession of South West from Nigeria and specifically cautioned the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) to desist from its secession calls.

President of YWC, Banji Akintoye, had few months ago announced that Yoruba had been accepted at the 45th member of Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO).

But YAF accused YWC of fanning the embers of war and disunity, insisting that the group was not speaking for the entire people of Yorubaland.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of YAF, Oloketuyi Ojo, condemned the agitation for secession.

“We are standing for Nigeria, we are standing for unity, we are standing for one Nigeria, Yoruba cannot be carved out from the Nigeria.”

He called on the security agencies to checkmate the activities of the YWC and other separatist groups, saying their actions could plunge Nigeria chaos.

The rally terminated at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta where the group presented a position letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Represented by the Chief of Staff to Governor, Salisu Afolabi Shuaib, Abiodun sued for the peace, unity and development of the region.