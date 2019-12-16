Godwin Tsa Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations have filed a suit before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to sack the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) constituted by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

In an originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/158/2019, the coalition is pressing for an order compelling members of the interim committee to refund to the Commission’s coffers all salaries and emoluments they received while in office.

The plaintiffs are specifically challenging the legality of the interim Committee with regards to the express provisions and tenor of section (2)(2)(a) of the NDCC establishment Act.

Those named as defendants in the suit dated December 12, and filed by Okere Kingdom are President Muhammadu Buhari; Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Niger Delta Development Commission; Interim Management Board of NDCC and the Senate.

The 10 civil society groups are seeking an order mandating the chairman and members of the Board of the NDCC duly appointed by the president and approved by the Senate to immediately resume as Chairman and members of the NDCC Board and to immediately report to their various offices without and further delay.