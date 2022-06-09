By Henry Uche, Lagos

As part of its mandate to foster human rights, good governance and environmental justice, a civil society organisation, Global Rights, in partnership with Urban Alert, organised this a Twitter Space conversation to shine a light on the environmental degradation happening in Osun State specifically in the Osun River and the unchecked and unregulated mining activities that have put Osun communities in harm’s way and causing Nigeria to lose millions, if not billions, in revenue.

The conversation (which had online participants across the country and globally) was an attempt to mobilise critical voices toward holding the government and other stakeholders including mining companies accountable for the water pollution, environmental devastation and insecurity fueled by the unethical mining activities in Osun State.

With the Theme: “Gold Curse: Poverty, Deforestation and Insecurity in the #OsunRiver Valley”, the groups decried that whereas, Nigeria is a nation rich in natural resources(in solid minerals and hydrocarbons) yet its fortune in mineral resources has not translated to wealth nor social security for the communities that host these minerals. Instead, the mining sector, in particular, has been characterised by unpleasant stories of environmental degradation and pollution.

Recognising that the negative environmental impacts of mining are often touted as the greatest impediments to growth in host communities, this injustice that is consistently being done to the environment and the local dwellers in these communities is often perpetrated by both the big mining companies as well as artisanal and small-scale miners.

It was observed with sorrow that decades of neglect of responsible mining ideals and principles across the states in Nigeria have continued to degrade and devastate the environment. This is leading to an overwhelming sense of injustice by the mining host communities as they continue to watch helplessly the loss of their lands and livelihoods and compromised health occasioned by the environmental pollution coupled with a ‘No SAY’ in the processes that determine how their lands are exploited.

A prime example is an ongoing pollution of the major river body in Osun State – the Osun River. The rush for gold extraction in the communities in the state leaves a trail of destruction in its wake. Economically, Osun State is largely based on agriculture and livestock herding before mining began and over the years, slowly and gradually the area blossoming in arable lands and clean water can no longer boast of the same.

The natural resources that seemed like a blessing many years ago now stand in the way of progress in the state. From unchecked activities of illegal and licensed miners to heavy pollution in their water and land which affects both physical and mental health as well as their means of livelihood, thus; residents of Osun can no longer boast of the ‘Land of virtue’.

Participants observed that despite a large number of communities (23 communities across 10 local governments) that depends on the Osun River for their livelihoods and source of drinking water, the government has failed to check the activities of the gold miners that have continually polluted the water.

They recalled that the effects of the pollution were first noticed in 2018 when the colour began to change and since then, there has been no response from the government even to date that the colour has completely turned brown.

They noted that, whereas tests and samples taken from the river show that the Osun River contained dangerous chemicals like lead, mercury and cyanide, “it’s a fact that the channels of the Osun River run across 23 communities, putting more than 2 million people at great risk.

They observed that research studies commissioned by different key stakeholders had revealed that the illegal gold mining activities are the root causes of the Osun River pollution.

More observations are: “Illegal gold mining by Chinese nationals in cahoots with local actors has led to so many problems including pollution, arms proliferation, and desecration of shrines and traditional landmarks.

“The Nigerian Mineral and Mining Act is perennially being breached by unregulated gold miners in Osun state while foreign miners particularly the Chinese involved in large gold extraction in Osun state are heavily guarded by state security agents there by using instruments of the state to harm citizens.

“More so, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is short-staffed and does not have the capacity to fully oversee mining activities going on in rural communities across Nigeria, as a result, the host communities are at a disadvantage as there are no socioeconomic benefits that they are deriving from these mining activities.”

Similarly, it was observed with disdain that many of the mining companies perniciously got Community Development Agreements signed by imposters claiming to represent the communities, and as such only execute projects or undertake activities to which the community has not consented.

Participants said unless urgent attention is not given to addressing the current damage to the Osun River caused by these mining activities, its effects in the next 10 years may be irreparable.

“The issue around illegal and unregulated mining is a conversation we must continue to have as part of a larger conversation on enhancing fiscal justice in Nigeria’s mining sector.

“The intersection between unregulated mining and the spate of insecurity across Nigeria has been alluded to severally, and is worthy of being interrogated in detail by both state and non-state actors,” they observed.

They recommended that: “The Federal Government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) must as a matter of urgency set up an intervening committee to deal with the pollution of the Osun River occasioned by the mining activities in the state.

“The Osun State Government should conduct periodic environment sensitivity mapping to have baseline data on the quality of soil and water so that they can subsequently gauge the impact that mining has had on the environment of the state.

“Civil society organisations in Nigeria particularly those working in the extractive sector must continue to hold both state and non-state actors accountable for unethical mining practices in the country.”

They urged State Governments to take the initiative to co-opt key civil society groups and the impacted communities in finding lasting solutions to the devastation caused by mining activities in their states.

“Beneficial owners of the big mining companies in Nigeria should be unveiled and engaged to facilitate change in mining companies’ approach to mining in the country. There should be increased sensitization on climate-smart mining for all stakeholders in the mining sector,” they added.

