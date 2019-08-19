Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Women Arise for Change Initiative and Nigerians Unite Against Terror, has called on the African Union Commission, the United Nations and other stakeholders to strengthen its peace-building architecture and prioritise conflict prevention over conflict resolution.

The call is sequel to the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day celebrated at the weekend.

The bodies also appealed to the Nigerian political class not to take decisions or implement programmes and policies that have the tendency to disrupt the nation’s fragile peace.

The Convener, Nigerians Unite Against Terror and President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, said the organisations shared in the pains and plight of all peoples held captive in circumstances of war, crises or under repressive regimes.

“Our tributes particularly go to children and women victims of war including the ‘Chibok girls’ held captive since 2014 and also Dapchi School girls incident that occurred on the 19th February, 2018, of which Miss Leah Sharibu is yet to regain her freedom as we file this intervention.

“Although the international community has made commendable efforts towards peace-building, it is regrettable that the African continent has consistently struggled under the heavy burden of wars in the past couple of decades. South Sudan, Congo DRC, Central African Republic, Somalia, Mali, Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria are among the African States having a fair share of the conflicts that continue to claim lives, particularly, of children and women,” Odumakin said.

Odumakin added that while Nigeria has been under heavy attacks by the Boko Haram terror group since 2009, other conflicts of different magnitudes continue to tear the nation apart with frightening rapidity.

“The Fulani herdsmen/farmers crisis, if not diligently and urgently addressed, could be another time bomb that might make the Boko Haram war a mere child’s play. Presently, the country is in dire need of humanitarian support,” Odumakin said.