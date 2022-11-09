From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Two political pressure groups, Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM) and Obidient Across Parties Alliance (OAPA) have canvassed support for the candidacy of Peter Obi, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Prof Uche Ikonne.

Addressing a joint press briefing in Aba on Wednesday, Chief Chetachi Ikpe, chairman of POGM said they decided to come together to support Peter Obi because they saw him as God sent.

“Peter Obi is God sent for the purpose of delivering the nation. He is the only person among the presidential candidates who will change the fortunes of the country for good.

“We are not after political parties, to differentiate between APC, PDP, LP or APGA, but have come together to work for the emergence of the best candidate as president, which Obi represents”.

Ikpe said in the same vein, his group was supporting Ikpeazu for the Abia South Senatotrial seat and Prof Ikonne for the Governorship of the state because of their outstanding qualities.

He described the Peter Obi movement as one of the greatest political movements in the world today, adding that Obi is the most credible presidential candidates in the country.

Ndubueze Obiakwata of OAPA said they are supporting Obi, Ikpeazu and Ikonne because of what they stand for in the political firmament of the country.

He said Ikpeazu has achieved a lot as governor, stressing that it will amount to a disservice if he was not elected to the Senate.

Obinna Arungwa described Obi’s emergence as a movement which every Igbo man should join.

“Obi has a lot to deliver that will make all Nigerians to smile at the end of the day. His economic blue print is one that will take Nigeria out of her economic doldrum”.

He said Ikpeazu has equally done well as governor, that supporting him to go to the Senate will allow him to do more for his people.