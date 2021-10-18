From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A socio-political group, Opomulero Osun, and the Apex body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, ‘Igbimo Agba,’ have congratulated the newly elected state executive committee of the party led by Prince Gboyega Famodun.

The groups in a separate release in Osogbo, on Monday, lauded the national congress committee for their efforts from the ward, local, and to the state congress.

A statement by Public Relations Officer of Opomulero Osun, Oluomo Sunday Akere, commended the committee for its position on the parallel congress held by a splinter group of the party.

‘While we congratulate the State Congress Committee for a job well done, we also commend the boldness of the National Congress Committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting the congress for the tenacity from the ward to state congresses. We agree with its position on parallel congress held in the state as being nothing but a political jamboree,’ he said.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

‘Now that the Exco is in place, we will want the State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the elder’s caucus, and the newly elected state executive committee to initiate genuine reconciliation to unite the party in the state ahead of the 2022 governorship election.

‘Opomulero also enjoined all party members with various grievances to explore dialogue in the general interest of the party and the development of the state.

‘We believe strongly that the situation in the APC in Osun State called for reconciliation, healing of wounds and we call on concerned stakeholders to be part of the process that will further cement peace for the party to emerge stronger and more united for the task ahead.’

A statement by the chairman of ‘Igbimo Agba,’ Engr Sola Akinwumi, commended the conduct of the congress committee led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye for the transparency involved in the conduct of the congresses in the state.

The group also urged all aggrieved members to put their grievances behind and work together with the current leadership of the party for resounding success in future elections.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .