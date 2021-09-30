From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Non Governmental Organisation, Sujimoto group, on Thursday, celebrated Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on his 67th birthday, with distribution of food items to the orphans.

The group specialised in Real Estate and Luxury company partnered with the GEM foundation to carry out the philanthropic gesture.

Led by the representatives of the Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto, Mr Sijibomi Ogundele, the founder of GEM foundation who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Protocols to Governor Oyetola, Hon Dayo Fasola, also visited the Hausa Community located at Ayetoro, Igbona Market and aged men and women at Isale-Osun, all in Osogbo.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Hon Fasola said The Sujimoto group and GEM foundation, decided to celebrate the Governor because of his numerous developmental achievements since his emergence as the state Governor.

The founder of The Gem Foundation, Fasola, lauded Sujimoto for sending a thousand packages to distribute among those the governor loves to identify with.

Speaking with newsmen at Abiye orphanage home, Fasola said ” Governor Oyetola doesn’t like much ceremony, he is a very low-key person and a silent hard worker. So, if you want him to be happy, you should identify with the people he cares for.

“He is passionate about the vulnerable in the community. Mr. Governor would love that we are here today to celebrate his birthday.

“We have been to Hausa community in Ayetoro, Fomwan, Jalayemi Orphanage Home and we will round it up at Isale Osun with the aged men and women.

She advised the children to imbibe the culture of excellence, noting that in order to get ahead in life, excellence must be an habit.

She also urged them to be punctual, truthful and mindful of their utterances.

“Even members of the opposition identified with his Excellency. We have some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, here with us celebrating Mr Governor. So, I would advice the children to imbibe the culture of excellence because when you excel, even your opponents will acknowledge you that you’re a man of integrity and should be celebrated.

The Abiye orphanage home Administrative Officer, Bukola Adegoke, lauded the group and the state government for deeming it fit to reach out to the less privilege.

She appealed to the state government and other well meaning Nigerians to support them.

While identifying with market women at Igbona, a hundred gift packs were also given to them to celebrate Governor Oyetola’s birthday.

Speaking on behalf of the market women, Iyaloja Igbona Market, Abibat Olayiwola congratulated Governor Oyetola on the occasion of his birthday, promising that market women will continue to support him in his developmental strides

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.