Tasieobi Global Foundation, a global initiative for youth development founded by Elvis Tasieobi and Spanish Kingdom Group, a hospitality, real estate and wine production conglomerate, have teamed up with the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) to stem the tide of youths’ restiveness and menace of cultism in the country,

During a courtesy visit to CSP Ebere Amaraizu, national coordinator, POCACOV at the IGP Adamu Abubukar Mohammed Resource Center, Enugu recently, chairman, Spanish Kingdom Group, Mr. Onyeka Ogbatu aka Don Perry emphasized the rise of cultism and other vices in the society and the need to demolish the social monsters by deconstructing their underlying influences on the youth.

“These challenges and the dangers they pose to the wellbeing of the people require a collective response from everyone in the society to ensure its elimination regardless of our gender, tribe, religion and status, as anyone can become a victim, so the earlier we deal with this scourge the better for us all.” he affirmed.

On his part, Tasieobi said his foundation has embarked on a nationwide sensitization and reorientation of youths in primary and secondary schools against the nefarious activities of cultists. “Parents have a lot to do to put their wards in check, as the bulk of the responsibility lies with the parents, most of this cases is as a result of poor parenting and upbringing as parents are too busy for their wards due to the harsh economic realities.” he said.

CSP Amaraizu, however, appreciated their efforts and passion to be part of the noble initiative, which he says is very dear to the IGP Adamu Mohammed, and promised that POCACOV will never disappoint in its mission to create a safer society for the youths.