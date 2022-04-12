By Henry Uche

THE Ikale Heritage Development Association (IHDA), Gero Care and JOF Japhet Olugbogi Foundation have offered free medical care to over 100 aged men and women in Agege, Lagos.

IHDA’s chairman, Sola Olatunji, said with its corporate donor-Fidson Healthcare Plc, the groups were deeply touched by the plight of the people who have been left behind by civilisation.

“The idea of this free medical outreach was borne out of the desire to liberate our people from ignorance and lukewarm attitude to our health.

“We are deeply saddened by the spate of sudden deaths among our people in recent time and we feel we can halt this by embarking on health awareness campaign, educating our people on how to manage their health and an outright examination and treatment of those who cannot afford the high cost of medication.

“Our health is more valuable than other anything. Sound health is a secret behind every happy person. Therefore, it is essential to have a healthy and disciplined lifestyle by eating good food couple with regular exercise. Happiness and success are impossible to achieve without good health,” he said.

Co-founder/CEO, Gero Care, Ebinabo Ofrey, said the health facility leverage on technology to provide health care for the aged persons, using their network of medical personnel across the country and with their mobile application.

A partner, SOF Japhet Olugbogi Foundation offered free medical screening to attendees in hepatitis B, HIV, blood pressure, diabetics, arthritis and free medicines.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on SDGs, Solape Agagu Hammond, pledged his support, saying government alone cannot provide essential services to citizens, hence the need for well-meaning Nigerians to devote a significant amount of their wealth for the needy.