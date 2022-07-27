The Foundation for a Better Environment (FABE) International is partnering Cardtonic to organise a beach clean-up to sensitise Nigerians on environmental sustainability.

The Founder of FABE International, Mrs Temitope Okunnu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the clean-up themed: “Tidy Up Nigeria -Beyond Clean-up,” is scheduled to hold at Okun-Ajah community, on Thursday.

Okunnu urged Nigerians to ensure a cleaner and sustainable environment.

“At FABE International as a non-government environmental organisation, we are always advocating a cleaner and sustainable environment.

“We are cleaning up to remind people on the need to live sustainably and keep their environment clean at all times.

“We will be going to the Okun Ajah Beach where we adopted some years ago to sensitise the community on the need to live sustainably.

“Our sensitisation and advocacy is also going to be transmitted across to all levels of community.

“We are in partnership with Cardtonic to make this clean-up and sensitisation possible,” Okunnu told NAN.

Aside the clean-up, the environmentalist said members of the community would be trained in recycling and upcycling activities to curb plastic pollution.

“We want a situation where people are sensitised about the dangers of not keeping their environment clean.

“We want to emphasise the importance of waste sorting, and to warn against indiscriminate waste disposal in lagoons, gutters and waterways.

“We also want to encourage recycling, we want people to understand that recycling is one of the best solutions to plastic pollution.

“We cannot wage war on the environment, it is a suicidal thought to do so, hence the need to encourage people to live healthy.

“We need to encourage each other, with all of the issues happening in the country, health hazards as a result of environmental pollution should not be part of it,” she said.

Okunnu called for intentionality on the part of Nigerians in the fight against climate change effects and living sustainably.

“We want people to be intentional about a clean and healthy environment.

“We are going beyond clean-up, we are going to be teaching people skills in recycling and upcycling as well.

“We also want to establish a recycling hub in the community afterwards to encourage recycling activities,” she said. (NAN)