Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Community of Tiv Students (CTS) and Tiv Staff Forum at the Federal University, Wukari, have petitioned the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abubakar Kundiri, and the National Universities Commission over the planned reopening of the university. In a petition obtained by our correspondent and dated August 6, 2019 and signed by Mr. Patrick Tion for Tiv Staff Forum and Mr. Shihon David for the CTS, the groups said that reopening of the university slated for August 14, will affect the Tiv students and staff because of threat to their lives in Wukari.

The groups noted that the issue that led to the closure of the university, which was later revised to a mid-semester break to serve some vested interests were not addressed and warned that opening the university now will further escalate the situation. The groups while condemning the killing of three Tiv persons in the university called for thorough investigation into their death with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book. “The true position devoid of sentiments is that, there exists a serious security breach at Federal University Wukari, following the crisis between the Jukun and Tiv in Wukari, where the university is situated,” the petition read.

“We are surprised that the university has remained silent on the killing of the students and a staff and has gone ahead to fix August 14 for reopening of the school. This move will affect over 1,500 Tiv students who were evacuated by the Benue State government and other Tiv students from Taraba, as well as, staff whose security is not guaranteed in Wukari at the moment.”