Political action groups Project Victory Call aka PVC Naija and Fadahunsi Support Group (FSG) are partnering to see that the country is restructured.

Fadahunsi Support Group was set up by friends of PDP senatorial candidate for Osun East, Chief Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi.

Speaking at the event, President PVC Naija, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, said his organisation is partnering FSG because it believes in his restructuring idea.

According to Akinyemi, PVC Naija is supporting Fadahunsi because he is a grassroots person with track records.

“What he has done for his people I am not too sure there are two or more Nigerians that have done the same for their people. PVC Naija is interested in the political essence of this nation and we have done the bit that we can do. We are also looking at post-2019 elections. After the elections, what is next in relation to the restructuring agenda?

“Restructuring is very key to PVC Naija. President Muhammadu Buhari before 2015, promised that there was going to be restructuring and here we are. We have Atiku Abubakar also coming in with restructuring. We don’t want to leave it to executive promise. We want a situation where we have a man in the Senate who can lend his voice to that.”

Also speaking, Chief Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi appreciated the support group which was convened by the former deputy speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Ropo Oyewole.

Fadahunsi reiterated that restructuring will place Nigeria on a better pedestrian.

“Everybody will manage their resources and contribute to the centre and develop at their own pace.

“’There is no way a father can develop all the children equally. That is exactly what is happening in the country. Assist the children and let them use their resources to develop themselves. At the end of the day the father will enjoy it. The Federal government is the father. Let the Federal government release resources to the various regions and let them develop. I believe in restructuring Nigeria.”

He, however, said his track records speak for him, stating that he started his programmes before the ambition to represent his people.

“I have developed my people and their environment with regard to social infrastructure. I don’t feel threatened; the people are not blind.”