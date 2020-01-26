Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Gender Development and Policy Centre (Gen-Cent), University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) in collaboration with Women Aid Collective (WACOL) has taken the campaign against sexual harassment in tertiary institutions to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC).

The Centre, which promotes gender research and policy matters, had earlier launched the anti-sexual harassment campaign in Nsukka campus of the university December last year.

Speaking at the event which was held at the Main Hall of UNEC on last Friday, the Director of Gen-Cent, Prof. Anthonia Achike urged students to speak out whenever they encounter incidences of sexual harassment, stating that her centre had experts who are poised to take up cases of sexual harassment and would ensure that justice is done to the victim.

She advised students to shun acts and behaviors that predispose them to be sexually harassed, urging them to “move in the company of people you trust and dress decently”.

Prof Achike said that one of the objectives of the sensitization exercise was to articulate views that would guide the centre in developing policy on sexual harassment for the University of Nigeria.

“If you are not bold to report cases of sexual harassment, you are encouraging the act,” the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, UNEC, Prof Edith Nwosu, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, told staff and students at the event.

Prof. Nwosu said that the issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions had assumed a dangerous dimension and had attracted global attention.

She described the menace as a canker devastating human dignity, urging staff and students to respect human dignity by exercising self control.

The DVC commended the Gen-Cent and WACOL for leading the sensitization against sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, stating that the programme would give her staff and student the boldness to confront the issue.