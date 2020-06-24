Coalition of several civil society groups in Edo State have threatened to sue Kenneth Imansuangbon should he step down from the PDP primary.

There has been pressure on Imansuangbon popularly known as ‘Rice Man’ to step down for Obaseki.

But the civil society groups said they would demand N2 billion damages from Imansuangbon for wasting their time in campaign for him across the state, should he step down for Obaseki.

Coordinator of the groups, Iyamu Nosakhare, told newsmen in Benin City that besides suing Imansuangbon, they would also stage a million man march protest against him to frustrate any of his future political ambition.

Nosakhare said they were shocked to learn that Imansuangbon was yielding to pressure ahead the primar.

“We have so much trust on Imansuangbon because of his antecedents. We have been selling him to PDP delegates and Edo people. So, it does not make sense for him to take any political decision without carrying us along. As political event unfolds today, we will determine our next line of action if he does not call us to brief us on his next move,” he said.