By Henry Uche

Worried by the rising unemployment in the country, a career development group – FUZU Ltd in collaboration with Global Citizen, AOT Lahos, Hub One, Impact Hub, Global Citizen and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, are set to bridge the gap between employers of labor and Job seekers by accelerating the required skills of unemployed and underemployed youth, using its online tech platform to support the demand and supply sides of job market.

At its launch yesterday in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FUZU, Jussi Hinkkanen, said the company was established to unleash human Potential by providing them a fully Personalised user experience based on a 360° assessment of skills, Personality and interest.

“We encourage job seekers to explore www.fuzu.com. We provide each user with personalized job recommendations, application feedback, access to career coaches, hundreds of online courses, career forums/ communities and peer -to- peer learning.”

According to him, FUZU is working with employers of labour from both sectors to open up opportunities with a promise to instill and impact the requisite skills into Prospective employees to make them fit and proper for the future work challenges.

Hinkkanen affirmed that the groups add value to career builders by Job matching, Curriculum vitae (CV) creation, Instant feedback for every application, e- Learning and forum creation, aimed at supporting the career Journey of millions of users.

“FUZU allows career builders do search and apply for jobs that they are best fitted for. We provide Nigerians with free access to a professionally designed CVs upon completion of onboarding. We use advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to compare candidates and provide immediate personalised feedback.

“We have a library of 100s of relevant courses created specifically for African context. We automatically recommends the best courses based on their past experience and future career goals. We also create forums geared towards supporting the career Journey for users to communicate ideas and tips to grow.”

He added that FUZU also add value to businesses by out sourcing talents, candidates assessment, automated candidates ranking & shortlisting, hiring management & collaboration as well as headhunting. “We will provide your business with infrastructure and knowledge support,” he added.

On her part, the country Director, Patricia Duru, reaffirm FUZU’s commitment to transform jobs seekers with poor chances for employment to long term career builders with strong growth trajectory.

According to her, they do this through its Needs- assessment, competence profiling, AI – recommendations, goal setting, skill validation, community engagement, among others offerings.

Duru stressed that FUZU would also seek to synergy with educational Institutions – where the real problem lies, as most degree awarding schools does not respond to the needs of the economy by churning out “not fit for the tasks” graduates every year.

“We hope to meet the career needs of Nigeria youths by pursuing a clear reduction in the competence and skills gaps of graduates, providing a peer and Professional support network and a solution that both matches and creates jobs.

“We want to reduce brain drain and mass exodus of talents. We want to give reasons to over 45% of Nigerians who had planned to leave the country in the next five years. Nigerians are the biggest resources and reason for optimism (if properly harnessed).

She maintained that, “We want to ensure that no one entering the job market in the future has to face the personal and financial uncertainty that has been so commonplace in the past,” she averred.

The CEO Fuzu International, Jussi Hinkkanen; One of the Panelist and the country Director, Patricia Duru, at the launch of FUZU International in Lagos recently.

