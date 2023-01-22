By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Media & Digital Skills Centre (MDSC) in collaboration with the 73/77 Alumni Set of YEWA (Egbado) College, Ilaro Ogun State has engaged the students of the aforementioned school in a 3-day training workshop in coding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, drones technology and other digital skills, within the week.

At the closing ceremony last Wednesday, the Students were seen in high spirits displaying their various projects to the amazement of everyone present. The projects included a Robo biker, named after Alenso of Italy, a Robo break Dancer and 8 Non- Electronics Drones.

The College ICT Centre- the venue of the workshop was full of euphoria as students moved their projects from one corner of the hall to the other.

In his words, the Chairman of the Alumni, Alhaji Rafiu Adedotun Maliki, represented by the Vice Chairman, Engr Abiodun Akinsanya, applauded the passion of the students for being able to come up with such innovative projects within a short space of time. He advised them to continue to practice and improve on what they have learnt.

“You must keep practising these skills continually and keep improving in knowledge as science and technology offers more opportunities to learn more skills,” he charged.

In his own words, the Principal of the School, Mr Adegbenga Masonwo, thanked the Alumni Association for putting the workshop together for his students, praying that the time and resources deployed for the uplift of the students will never be in vain. “It’s a very great opportunity for our students to be empowered with such relevant skills of this century. We believe this effort would never be in vain,,” he prayed.

Addressing the student participants, the Lead Facilitator who is also the Founder of Media & Digital Skills Centre, Nigeria, Engr (Dr) Ajibola Abiola, applauded the students for demonstrating much zeal in the course of the training. He was emphatic that the primary objectives for organising the programme have been met. This includes the belief that the programme has made the students to be good at creative thinking and problem solvers.

The National President of YECOSA Worldwide, Elder Tunde Olugbewesa, represented by the Assistant National Secretary, Mr Olabisi Jayeola, thanked the Group for supporting the current National Executives in its drive to raise the standard of learning of the school. He called for more concerted efforts to follow up with the students in order to ensure that the seeds so far planted germinate, grow and flourish.