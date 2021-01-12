From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to eschew politics of bitterness, which he said forced some of them to frustrate developmental projects attracted by others to their communities.

The governor stated this, yesterday, during the inauguration of the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area by former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

He said politics was a game of interest and that politicians should not be vindictive, but should pursue interests that would enhance the overall socio-economic life of their communities and individuals that supported them.

The governor, who challenged Senator Andrew Uchendu of the APC to show what he had achieved for his community as member of the House of Representatives and senate, announced the immediate award of contract for the reconstruction of the Mgbuitawo Road in Uchendu’s community as proof that he (Wike) was a liberal politician.

“I am different; I will do the Mgbuitawo road immediately. I am going to do it because I am not a vindictive politician. If I am a vindictive politician, that road will not be done. Also, I want to tell him, there is no need to play politics with bitterness,” he said.

Governor Wike clarified that bringing Senator Okorocha, who is a member of APC, to inaugurate the road project did not mean that he was fraternising with the opposition party, but because they had been friends since his days as council chairman.

“I don’t believe that you must only have friends in your own party. You must have to build relationship across boards; but, that does not mean that you’ll sell your party. Senator Okorocha has been my friend since I was deputy national president of ALGON down to when I became the President of ALGON.

“He was a member of the PDP. He left us and said they are going to make Nigeria great. He is still there. I believe that in these two years that they have, they’ll make us to be that great. But, as at today, we are not great.”

Inaugurating the road project, Okorocha, said it was time for people of like-minds, who desire the best for Nigeria to stop complaining, but come together to join force to make the country great. He a said political power was a trust which could only be justified when used for the common good.

He described Wike as a courageous leader, who had spoken truth to power, and had continued to improve the lot of Rivers people with his project delivery mantra.

Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the once deplorable Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road had been reconstructed into a desirable access roads.

Sergent Awuse expressed his gratitude to Governor Wike for ending the several years of unfulfilled promise by previous administration.